Seven people were shot on South Exchange near 79th Street in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted: "Total of 7 transported to various trauma centers, all Red condition."

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is known as South Chicago.

The ages and the genders of the shooting victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

