Seven shot dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago over long holiday weekend

At least seven people have been killed and 20 others wounded in citywide shootings so far over the extended holiday weekend.

In the latest fatal attack, a person was killed Sunday in Vittum Park, according to Chicago police.

The male, believed to be between 17 and 20-years-old, was standing in the 5500 block of South Archer Avenue about 9 a.m., when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Early Sunday morning, three people were shot, one fatally, in South Chicago, police said.

About 3:55 a.m., a 24-year-old woman and two men, both 36 years old, were outside in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue when someone fire shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was sitting in a parked vehicle at the time of the shooting and was struck on the body, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

One man was grazed on the neck and shot in the leg, police said, and the other man was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

Saturday night, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in Englewood on the South Side.

He was found in an alley about 10 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A witness told investigators the man was talking to someone in a vehicle when shots were fired.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and killed while trying to commit a robbery on the West Side, according to police.

He walked in to a store about 6:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and demanded property, police said.

A store employee, a 29-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the robber, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. Officers recovered his gun as well as the other man’s gun.

On Christmas Day, three people were fatally shot. The latest attack that day happened in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 3300 block of West 52nd Street and found a 20-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was found about 8:35 p.m. lying unresponsive after being shot on the side of the street in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the weekend’s earliest reported fatal attack, a 57-year-old man was gunned down in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the side, abdomen and head, police said.

The 57-year-old, later identified as Dwayne Malette, of Roseland, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died nearly nine hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled Malette’s death a homicide, saying he died of his injuries.

At least 18 other people have been wounded in shootings within city limits since 5 p.m. Thursday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 32 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.