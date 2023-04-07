Several injured, 1 critically, in Englewood car crash: police

One person was critically injured, and several others were hurt in a two-car crash on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.

Police say a driver in a Mazda was traveling northbound on State Street when they struck a Chevy Malibu with three occupants traveling eastbound on Garfield Boulevard.

The Malibu spun and struck a tree after the initial crash.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 5500 block of South State Street in Englewood.

A 23-year-old passenger in the Malibu was transported University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with blunt force trauma.

The driver of the Malibu, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital with a minor hand injury. The third occupant, a 2-year-old girl, was not injured, but she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The two women in the Mazda, ages 37 and 35, were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injures in good condition.

The driver of the Mazda was issued a traffic citation.

No additional information is available at this time.