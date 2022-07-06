High levels of E. coli reported at Waukegan beaches

A bit of a letdown if you were planning to cool off with a swim in Lake Michigan.

Some Lake County beaches are closed because of the presence of E. coli.

Swimmers are being told to stay out of the water, especially young swimmers, who tend to swallow water.

The Lake County Beach Advisory web page is updated at 10 a.m. daily.

You can check the Illinois Department of Public Health Beach Guard web page to get information about your local beach.

