Several Oak Lawn HS cheerleaders attacked during halftime fight at football game: superintendent

Several cheerleaders from Oak Lawn Community High School were attacked during a football game at Richards High School, according to district officials.

The incident occurred during halftime and stemmed from a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to Superintendent Dr. Shahe Bagdasarian, the argument was initiated by an individual who is not a student at the high school.

Oak Lawn police intervened and removed all who were involved in the argument.

Superintendent Bagdasarian stated in a letter to district families that "numerous students and parents were removed from the game." He emphasized that "at no time were any weapons involved, nor were there any major injuries, contrary to some reports on social media."

"It is vital for all of us to remain vigilant and proactive in fostering a culture of respect and sportsmanship. As discussions about this incident arise, I encourage you to speak with your students about the importance of resolving conflicts constructively and understanding the impact of their actions on our community," Bagdasarian added in the letter.

