Six injured when driver runs over people in Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

Six people were injured on Sunday when an elderly driver ran them over at Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve on the Northwest Side.

A Forest Preserves official told FOX 32 Chicago that at 6:49 p.m., Forest Preserves Police responded to an incident in which an 89-year-old driver struck five individuals with her vehicle.

She and the five victims were rushed to hospitals.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.