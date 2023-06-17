Several people shot outside Lincoln Park Zoo: police

Chicago police were on the scene of a shooting outside the Lincoln Park Zoo Saturday morning.

Five people were wounded, four critically, in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Police say four men self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old girl was also wounded and is in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. Area three detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Police say each of the four male victims had gunshot wounds throughout the body. The victims were ages 23, 27, 31 and 44.

They were gathered in the area when a fight ensued. Then unknown offenders opened fire.

The victims have not been very cooperative, according to police.

The 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen released a statement about the early morning violence.

Knudsen says a group of people who had been drinking, gathered on the street when the fight broke out.

"Let us be clear: this type of violence is unacceptable in our city and as elected officials, we will work to ensure there is a rapid response to deter this from happening again," Knudsen said.

No additional information is available at this time.

The female victim was originally reported to be 18 years old.