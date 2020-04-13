Several pets die in Orland Park fire

article

Several pets died in a fire Sunday in southwest suburban Orland Park when the residents were not home.

Firefighters responded to the fire in a single-family home about 8:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Howe Drive, according to city spokesman Ray Hanania.

Two cats and two ferrets were rescued, but three dogs and two cats died in the fire, Hanania said.

Crews extinguished the fire, which Hanania said started in the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.