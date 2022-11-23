Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances.

Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue.

The parade will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

City officials are expecting large crowds and encourage spectators to use public transportation to and from the event.

