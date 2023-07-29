Several smash-and-grab robberies reported in Englewood

Chicago police are warning businesses in Englewood of recent smash-and-grab robberies.

There have been several incidents in June and July. Police say the offender(s) throws a blunt object or brick through a side window of the business to gain entry and take property.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

In the 6900 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20, 2023 at 12:13 a.m.

In the 6600 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20, 2023 at 3:47 a.m.

In the 6600 Block of South Halsted Street on June 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In the 6900 Block of South Halsted Street on June 30, 2023 at 2:25 a.m.

In the 700 Block of West 69th Street on July 13, 2023 at 2:45 a.m.

In the 7300 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19, 2023 at 8 a.m.

In the 7300 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19, 2023 at 12 a.m.

Police say the offender(s) wore a green or yellow shirt and green shorts.