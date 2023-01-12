Several UChicago students, faculty member robbed overnight in Hyde Park

A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Monday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.

The suspects struck the victim before getting back into the car and fleeing the scene southbound.

Roughly a minute later, four University of Chicago students were walking on the sidewalk off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when two gunmen got out of a white sedan and demanded their belongings, police said.

The suspects stole their property and drove off southbound in the sedan.

Around 1:05 a.m., several students were walking on the sidewalk at 1005 E. 60th St., when three gunmen got out of a white Nissan sedan with Illinois license plates (DC36029), officials said.

The suspects demanded their belongings and stole property from two students before re-entering the car and driving westbound toward Cottage Grove Avenue, U of C police said.

All three robberies are believed to be connected, according to university police.

No one was physically injured in the attacks and all victims refused medical attention, officials said.