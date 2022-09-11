Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged

Parts of Chicago are experiencing severe flooding Sunday.

At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue in North Chicago.

Video sent in from a viewer shows what appears to be two sedans about halfway submerged in water on the roadway.

There is a flash flooding waring in effect for Chicago until 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory in effect today until 1:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Additionally, a Beach Hazard statement is in effect until 4 p.m. High waves up to 7 feet and dangerous currents are expected.

Residents and motorists can contact 3-1-1 by visiting 311.chicago.gov to report water in their basement, standing water on their street, tree debris, flood viaducts and any traffic light outage.