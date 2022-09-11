Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:45 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Mchenry County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Mchenry County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:19 PM CDT until SUN 5:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:34 PM CDT until SUN 4:45 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County

Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side, video shows cars submerged

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side: Firefighters help submerged cars

Chicago and surrounding areas are seeing severe weather. There are multiple flood warnings in effect through Sunday. Video courtesy of Joshua Holliday

CHICAGO - Parts of Chicago are experiencing severe flooding Sunday.

At least two drivers got caught in some deep water at the corner of Foster Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue in North Chicago. 

Video sent in from a viewer shows what appears to be two sedans about halfway submerged in water on the roadway. 

There is a flash flooding waring in effect for Chicago until 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory in effect today until 1:45 p.m.

Additionally, a Beach Hazard statement is in effect until 4 p.m. High waves up to 7 feet and dangerous currents are expected. 

Residents and motorists can contact 3-1-1 by visiting 311.chicago.gov  to report water in their basement, standing water on their street, tree debris, flood viaducts and any traffic light outage. 