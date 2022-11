Employees of Concord Hospitality gave back to the community Thursday.

Concord owns a number of local hotels, and Thursday was the company's 14th Annual "Share Day."

They partnered with "Feed the Children" to provide food and other essential items to those in need.

Since "Share Day" began in 2009, Concord employees have donated 50,000 hours of service and $1.2 million in donations.