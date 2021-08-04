Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum among many Chicago attractions once again requiring masks

Chicago's main museums are once again requiring masks for all visitors over the age of 2 regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

The Shedd Aquarium started requiring guests to wear masks on July 31. The Field Museum started requiring everyone in the building over the age of 2 to wear masks starting on August 2. The Art Institute of Chicago is also requiring masks.

While those are the main museums visitors think of when they think of Chicago, other museums are also requiring masks:

The National Museum of Mexican Art has required masks since it reopened on July 1.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago requires masks.

The Polish Museum of America has required masks since it reopened on May 29.

The National Hellenic Museum has not yet reopened; it is scheduled to open again in September.

The Heritage Museum of Asian Art remains closed with no date for reopening.

