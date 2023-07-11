Shedd Aquarium welcomes arrival of rare baby Rockhopper penguin

Exciting news from the Shedd Aquarium as a new addition has joined their penguin family—a precious baby penguin has hatched!

But this is no ordinary chick. In fact, it holds a special distinction as the first baby Rockhopper penguin to be born at the aquarium in nearly a decade.

Weighing in at just under two pounds, this adorable little chick is growing bigger with each passing day. Its parents, Edward and Annie, are no strangers to the limelight. They gained online fame through their captivating field trips and even starred in a beloved children's book.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Shedd Aquarium is thrilled to have this fuzzy-faced newcomer, bringing joy and wonder to visitors. Keep an eye out for this tiny penguin as it continues to explore and delight audiences with its charming presence.