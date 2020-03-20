Shedd Aquarium extends closure through April 20 to slow COVID-19 spread

article

The Shedd Aquarium is extending its temporary closure period into next month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The aquarium originally planned to close through March 29 but is now closed through April 20, Shedd Aquarium officials said Friday. All scheduled events and programs are canceled.

“As impacts of COVID-19 evolve, we continue to assess and evaluate both near-term and long-term impacts, ensure the future sustainability of our operations as well as do our part to bolster the wellness of our community,” said Dr. Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of Shedd Aquarium.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker on Friday announced 163 additional coronavirus cases, which raises the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state to 585. Cases have been confirmed in 25 of the state’s 102 counties, affecting patients ranging in age from 3 to 99.

The governor also issued a "stay at home" order for the entire state of Illinois.