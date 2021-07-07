Shedd Aquarium reveals name of giant Pacific Octopus

article

The Shedd Aquarium's giant Pacific Octopus finally has a name — Sawyer!

The name for the octopus was picked by 3,000 guests who voted for the winning name from five preselected names.

Guests had the opportunity to vote on the name for the octopus during the last week of June.

The name "Sawyer" was selected for a former Senior Aquarist, Ernie Sawyer, who retired last year.

The Shedd said Ernie was dedicated to the care and welfare of animals in the ocean.

The public has helped name other animals in the past, but this was the first time the Shedd allowed the public to help name an octopus.

Guests can now see Sawyer exploring its exhibit and possibly watch a feed session with the octopus caretakers!