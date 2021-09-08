Shedd Aquarium seeks volunteers to help clean up Chicago beaches

The Shedd Aquarium is seeking volunteers to help clean up Chicago's beaches and shorelines throughout September.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is Sept. 18, but the aquarium wants the efforts to last all month.

Volunteers will remove garbage and recycle litter in an effort to remove pollution and protect wildlife of the Great Lakes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The first cleanup is scheduled for Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12th Street Beach.

(Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)

Three other cleanups are open to the public but advanced registration is requested.

Those events will take place on:

Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. – noon at Ping Tom Memorial Park;

Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. – noon at 63rd Street Beach; and

Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. – noon at Calumet Beach – AT CAPACITY.

Advertisement

Those interested in volunteering can find more information at SheddAquarium.org/actiondays or sign up by emailing ActionDays@sheddaquarium.org with your name, the date and location you wish to attend, and how many individuals will be joining you.