Shedd Aquarium to require all staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A vaccine mandate has now been issued by Chicago's Shedd Aquarium for all of its employees, volunteers and onsite partners, according to a statement.

Shedd officials released a statement on Thursday saying it will now require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.

The Pfizer vaccine received full approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration on Monday and the aquarium said it will do its part to help prevent further spread of the virus.

"We are a trusted, science-based institution, and it is vital that we consider what else Shedd Aquarium can do to help in the required, collective efforts to reduce the spread and impact of this pandemic while safeguarding our team," said Bridget Coughlin, PhD, President & CEO of Shedd Aquarium. "We know that vaccinations have proven not only to be a leading and effective way of combatting the pandemic, but also in bolstering confidence and trust that the aquarium is a safe and healthy place to work and visit."

According to the aquarium, "a large majority" of its staff are already fully-vaccinated, but did not specify an exact number.

Those with medical or religious-based reasons for not receiving the vaccine will be addressed "on a case-by-case basis," the statement said.

Guests visiting the aquarium will not be required to show proof of vaccination but are expected to follow the latest CDC health and safety guidelines.