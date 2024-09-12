Shedd Aquarium's rockhopper penguin chicks make a splash in first swim

The Brief Two rockhopper penguin chicks, hatched in mid-June, took their first swim at Shedd Aquarium. Raised in the Polar Play Zone, the chicks practiced in smaller pools before joining the adult penguins. The chicks, now about five pounds each, are interacting with staff and will soon have their genders and names determined.



The newest, fluffiest members of the penguin colony at Shedd Aquarium have taken the plunge for the first time!

Two rockhopper penguin chicks, hatched June 18 and June 20, have shed their soft feathers for sleek, waterproof ones just in time for their first swim, aquarium officials said Thursday.

The chicks were raised by their parents—Bosco and Tussock, and Edward and Annie—in nests located in the Polar Play Zone before learning to eat independently.

Before moving to the habitat's full waters, the chicks practiced swimming in smaller habitats with caretakers.

The aquarium said both chicks have been reintroduced to the penguin colony and are swimming alongside the adult birds, where visitors can see them.

The chicks now weigh close to five pounds, nearing the size of an adult rockhopper penguin, which averages between four and seven pounds, officials said.

"The chicks are making great progress and are very inquisitive, regularly interacting with the animal care staff and approaching us on their own," said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins at Shedd Aquarium.

The chicks will continue to acclimate to their habitat and socialize with the other birds in the colony.

Aquarium staff said their next milestone with the chicks is determining their genders and choosing names.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Penguin chicks take their first swim at Shedd Aquarium. (Shedd Aquarium)