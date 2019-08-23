Expand / Collapse search

Shedd is free for Illinoisans on many September days

Beluga whale Kayabak and trainer Jessica Whiton. | ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

CHICAGO (AP) - You won't have to fish between couch cushions for money to get into Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that admission to the aquarium will be free for Illinois residents on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in September. 

Residents need to show a photo ID or other proof of residency to gain admission.

Although admission will be free, the aquarium says visitors should get tickets in advance because space is limited. 
 