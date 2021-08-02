Free admission for kids at Brookfield Zoo through Wednesday

There are four days this month when Illinois residents can go to the Shedd Aquarium for free.

Every Thursday in the month of August, residents can get into all of the exhibits with an Illinois ID.

If you are interested in activities at the Shedd, such as feeding the stingrays, you will have to pay extra for those.

Residents will have to reserve tickets in advance online or on the phone.

In addition to the Shedd, Brookfield Zoo also has a special offer this month.

From Monday through Wednesday, children 11-years-old and younger will get into the zoo for free.

The "Dinos Everywhere" exhibit is still at Brookfield and will not close until Sept. 6.

Admission for adults remains the same, as well as parking.