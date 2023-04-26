Sheep, 15 dogs rescued in DuPage County

article

Fifteen dogs and a sheep were rescued in DuPage County Tuesday night.

The DuPage County Animal Services team responded to an emergency humane situation late Tuesday night and took the animals in.

The fifteen dogs ranged in age from newborn babies to adults. They were receiving medical care and being evaluated.

The sheep is being cared for by a local farm.

If you are looking to adopt or foster current animals in the care of DuPage County Animal Services to free up cage space for the new dogs coming in, click here for adoptions and click here to foster.