Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's North Side

A 45-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the man was standing on the street in the 4500 block of north Magnolia shortly after 12:30 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and began to fire shots.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.