'Shining Girls' actress Elisabeth Moss reflects on filming in Chicago: 'My favorite city'

Travel back to 1990’s Chicago in the new AppleTV+ thriller series Shining Girls.

Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss stars in the new series, premiering this Friday – and has fond memories of shooting the series in Chicago. She sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk all about filming around downtown.

"I would love to talk about Chicago, it’s my favorite city," Moss said. "It was really fun for me as an adult to go and work there. I’ve always gone and been with family or done family stuff – but to go and be a part of the city as a grownup, on my own without my family was really exciting."

"It’s such a beautiful city. Also the opportunity to show those beautiful sides was really exciting for us. To shoot on those beautiful bridges, to shoot at the Planetarium, to shoot by the way – there are things we were really excited to show."

"Shining Girls" starts streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, Apr. 29.