Shipping container full of holiday donations stolen from South Side organization recovered nearly empty

A 53-foot shipping container holding thousands of dollars worth of donations was recovered after being stolen from a South Side organization last week.

However, most of the donations collected by the organization, Kids Korna, were either taken from the container or destroyed.

The container was stolen from a lot in Englewood last weekend.

"Now we don't know what we're going to do because we came over here and lo and behold the container is now missing and the container was filled to about 80 percent of the donations we've already collected," said Delece Williams, President of Kidz Korna.

They have been collecting all year and planned to hand out toys and more along 40 Chicago blocks next month.

Kids Korna released a statement that read, in part:

"Although, we are extremely grateful for retrieving the container, unfortunately at this time we cannot discuss the details because the police are still investigating the situation. Most of our donations were taken or destroyed, and we are now on quest for replacing as many as we can. We will give an update as soon as we all the answers. Thanks again everyone."

They are hoping for donations of toys and money, plus they hope to eventually get a permanent location so they don't have rely on containers to keep Kidz Korna afloat.