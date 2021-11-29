Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of donations from South Side organization

It's another case of the ‘Grinch’ stealing Christmas.

A South Side community organization is trying to recover after thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of donations.

"The Kidz Korna" had collected enough toys, clothing, household appliances and more to fill a giant shipping container for the holidays.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

But last Friday, someone stole the 53-foot container that was donated by CSX Railroad.

Advertisement

Now, they are asking for help to recover the container or help replace some of the stolen donations.