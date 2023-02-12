Expand / Collapse search

Shocking: Three 13-year-old boys steal Kia, crash into elderly man's car and kill him

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Robbins
ROBBINS, Illinois - Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after they allegedly stole a Kia and crashed into another car in suburban Chicago, killing the elderly man inside.

Robbins police said that around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer along Kedzie Avenue noticed the Kia because it had a broken driver's side window.

The officer notified dispatch, police said, and started to head that way. That is when he saw smoke coming from a crash scene blocks ahead, police said.

The Kia had crashed into a late-model Ford Taurus. A 71-year-old man was pulled from the car, and he died at the hospital. 

There were three 13-year-old boys in the Kia. They were arrested on the scene and taken to the Robbins Police Department, police said.