Shocking statistics show someone is killed by a gun every six hours in Illinois

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Violence prevention groups are calling for action after a UPS driver was shot in Humboldt Park Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO - Violence prevention groups are calling for action after a UPS driver was shot and wounded in Humboldt Park Tuesday morning. 

Activists were at the scene of the shooting saying that nobody should be getting shot — least of all essential workers, including Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers as well as postal workers, package delivery people and pizza delivery drivers.

Violence prevention groups say there are resources available to help, including mental health services. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be highlighting gun violence and prevention Thursday by participating in a round table discussion at Temple Jeremiah in Northfield.

Statistics show on average, someone is killed by a gun every six hours in Illinois.