A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5 p.m., he was inside an apartment in the 4100 block of West 16th Street, when he heard a knock on the front door, Chicago police said. As he approached the door someone fired shots at him through the door.

He was struck in the right hand and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.