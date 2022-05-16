Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn.

U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.

Police said Mallard is suspected of shooting another motorist at the intersection of 107th Street and Cicero Avenue on May 10.

An Oak Lawn officer patrolling the area heard the gunshots and provided life-saving measures to the badly-bleeding victim, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for surgery and is recovering.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Other units pursued Mallard's vehicle on southbound Interstate 294, but were forced to call off the chase due to his dangerous driving, according to police.

Mario Mallard, 36. (Oak Lawn police)

"This is the kind of result we've come to expect from our Police Department," said 5th District Trustee Bud Stalker whose district borders the intersection. "When you support your police and let them do their jobs, good things will happen."

Advertisement

The Cook County State's Attorney charged Mallard with aggravated battery with a firearm and a judge set bond at $250,000.