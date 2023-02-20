Racine hospital shooting; deputy attacked by man who was being guarded

A man in custody in connection to an arson investigation was shot by a deputy inside Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine Monday morning, Feb. 20. This, after the man attacked the deputy guarding him. The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Marcus Cole, 36.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. in Cole's hospital room, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. During the attack, the deputy shot Cole.

Additional law enforcement responded to the hospital, and they secured Cole.

Cole sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. The sheriff said deputies would continue guarding Cole during his treatment of those injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

Marcus Cole

No one else was injured.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arson investigation

Cole was in custody in connection to an arson that occurred Saturday, Feb. 18 near 9th Street and Park Avenue in Racine.

Upon arrival at the fire scene on Saturday, deputies observed a large amount of smoke coming out of a duplex. The four upstairs residents, including a 2-year-old child, were inside a running vehicle. The child received medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Cole, who lives downstairs, was in an ambulance. Sheriff's officials said he admitted to intentionally setting his bedroom on fire by lighting a Kleenex, placing the burning Kleenex inside a paper bag and throwing the fire on his mattress.

Cole said he knew the upstairs tenants were home, but he left without alerting them or calling 911, sheriff's officials said.

The property manager told FOX6 Cole passed a background check and moved into the unit in early February. Sheriff's officials said he moved to the area from Texas.

After the fire, Cole was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and arson.

He was then taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to jail. Sheriff's officials said he ended up being admitted for an unrelated medical condition.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department statement:

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is investigating an incident involving a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine at the request of the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. No further information is available at this time."

Ascension Wisconsin statement:

"Safety is our top priority. We would like to thank everyone who worked together to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and providers."