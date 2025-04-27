Shooting at ISU: 1 person injured, Bone Student Center closed as police search for suspect

The Brief Illinois State University has issued an emergency alert after a report of shots fired at the Bone Student Center Sunday evening. One victim was confirmed, and police are searching for a slender Black male, 5-foot-10, with an afro and dressed in all black. Students and staff are urged to avoid the area around the Bone Student Center and University and Locust streets as officers investigate.



A shooting was reported at the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University Sunday evening, leaving one injured and prompting a police search for the suspect, officials said.

The Bone Student Center is closed as officers canvass the scene.

What we know:

The university issued the emergency alert just before 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving the report, officials said.

"A report of shots fired at Bone Student Center. If you are near this area, take precautions," the alert reads.

Students and staff are also urged to avoid University and Locust streets as officers work to clear the area.

Police are searching for a slender Black male, about 5-foot-10, with an afro hairstyle and dressed in all black. He was last seen running south from University and College streets, authorities said.

As of around 8:53 p.m., the university confirmed there was one victim and that police were still searching for the suspect.

What's next:

No shelter in place order has been issued and no other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.