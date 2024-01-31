Shooting causes deadly car crash on Chicago's West Side: police

A man was killed and two other people were hospitalized after they were shot at while driving and crashed in East Garfield Park Wednesday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Kedzie Avenue at 10:15 a.m.

The victims were driving when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them in the 200 block of Kedzie Avenue. The victims continued northbound for a block before crashing. The offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

A 28-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man, age 56, was not shot, but was transported to Stroger Hospital for observation due to the crash.

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives are investigating.