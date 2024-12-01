2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Police said a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were standing outside in the 2800 block of West Columbus Drive around 1:48 a.m. when a person in a black SUV opened fire.

The older victim was shot in the shoulder, while the other man was struck in the shoulder and behind the ear. Both were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and Area One detectives were investigating.