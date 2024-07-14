Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves one dead, two wounded: police

A shooting on the city's West Side has left one man dead and two others hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of W. Polk Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men had been shot – a 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

The 19-year-old was struck in the shoulder and the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, CPD said. His identity has not been released.

First responders transported the other two victims to Mt. Sinai Hospital and Stroger Hospital.

The 22-year-old man is in fair condition and the 26-year-old man is in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.