Shooting and crash on Chicago's Near West Side leaves 33-year-old man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after a shooting and car crash early Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.
The man was riding as a passenger in a black SUV around 1:42 a.m. when someone in a white SUV started shooting at him in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.
The man was shot in the torso and both SUVs crashed into a building in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. People in the white SUV ran away from the crash and the gunshot victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.