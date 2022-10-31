Shooting during attempted robbery leaves man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times while trying to fight off an attempted robber early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The man was walking around 2:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street when someone approached and tried to take his belongings, police said.

A struggle ensued and a gunman came from an alley and began shooting toward the victim, police said.

The 18-year-old suffered gunshot wounds across the body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.