Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway temporarily shuts down lanes

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway prompted an hours-long shutdown of all westbound lanes Wednesday morning near Elmhurst.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was struck by gunfire around 6:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Lake Street.

There were no reported injuries. All westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down for roughly two hours for the investigation.

The shooting comes on the busiest day of Thanksgiving travel for drivers. AAA projected over 70 million people will be on the road for Thanksgiving, an increase from last year's holiday.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.