Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway temporarily shuts down lanes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 27, 2024 8:47am CST
Elmhurst
FOX 32 Chicago

Eisenhower Expressway lanes reopened after shooting

FOX 32's Good Day Chicago starts your morning off with the latest breaking news from across the area.

CHICAGO - A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway prompted an hours-long shutdown of all westbound lanes Wednesday morning near Elmhurst.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was struck by gunfire around 6:46 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Lake Street.

There were no reported injuries. All westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down for roughly two hours for the investigation.

The shooting comes on the busiest day of Thanksgiving travel for drivers. AAA projected over 70 million people will be on the road for Thanksgiving, an increase from last year's holiday.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Chicago drivers brace for busy Thanksgiving travel day

Chicago-area roadways are expected to be packed Wednesday as many drivers hit the road to make their Thanksgiving destinations.