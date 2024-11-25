Shooting on I-80 near New Lenox leaves one critically wounded

One person was critically wounded Monday night following a shooting on Interstate 80 near New Lenox.

Illinois State Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the westbound exit ramp to Interstate 355 and found one person wounded.

Authorities have taken another individual into custody in connection with the incident.

The area near the I-80 exit ramp was temporarily closed as police conducted their investigation.

Further details, including the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.