Shooting in Albany Park leaves 15-year-old boy dead and man injured

A teen was killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting in Albany Park on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 6:26 p.m., a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were found in the 3500 block of West Leland with gunshot wounds, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in the buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the torso and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told officers that multiple males fled the scene on foot after the shots were fired.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.