Shooting in East Garfield Park leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 50-year-old was standing outside around 9:30 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and started shooting towards him, striking him multiple times throughout the body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.