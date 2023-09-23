Shooting in North Lawndale alley leaves 2 wounded

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that happened in a North Lawndale alley Friday night.

Two male victims were struck by gunfire in the 3100 block of West Lexington Street at about 11:35 p.m.

One of the victims was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The second victim was struck in the right leg and transported to Stroger in good condition.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Chicago police are investigating.