Teen hospitalized after shooting near Wendell Phillips Academy High School, police say

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Wendell Phillips Academy High School around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and is in fair condition at Insight Hospital. The school went on a soft lockdown during dismissal; no students or staff were harmed, according to a letter from the principal. No arrests have been made and Chicago police are still investigating the shooting.



A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting near Wendell Phillips Academy High School on the South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 37th Street and Giles Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said the teen was standing in the street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Insight Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

High School's Statement:

The high school's principal sent a letter to staff, students and parents, shared below:

"Dear Phillips Parents and Guardians,

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, and we are writing to inform you of an incident that impacted our school. Today during dismissal, there were shots fired in the neighborhood near our school. We immediately brought students and staff indoors, contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and CPS Office of Safety and Security, and went on soft lockdown. CPD responded to our school, lifted our lockdown as soon as they confirmed there was no safety threat to our school, and supported our dismissal.

"I am very sorry to report that a member of our community was injured in this incident. While I cannot go into detail for privacy reasons, I want to assure you that they received immediate support and are currently recovering.

"Please know that we take safety extremely seriously. If your child voices any concerns or fears to you about this incident, please reach out to us and we will be able to provide them additional support. Thank you for your partnership. We will continue striving to provide our students with a safe and positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.

"Sincerely,

"Principal Talley"

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.