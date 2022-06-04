Shooting in Old Town leaves two wounded, including 14-year-old boy

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting in Old Town on the Near North Side.

The boy was standing with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson just before 2:30 a.m. when two people began arguing nearby, the man told Chicago police.

Police said the pair heard gunshots and immediately felt pain. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg and the man was wounded in the upper chest, police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.