Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway results in injuries, lane closure: police

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday afternoon resulted in injuries and prompted a lane closure, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. when Illinois State Police responded to reports of shots fired on I-90 northbound near 43rd Street. Further details have not been released.

Injuries were reported, and one lane of northbound I-90 remained closed as of about 3:45 p.m.

What we don't know:

Details about the incident, the victims and their conditions are unknown at this time. It is also unclear how long the lane closure will last.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.