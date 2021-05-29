Shooting reported overnight on I-94

No one was injured following a reported shooting late Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash and reported shooting in the I-94 northbound local lanes near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A male driver and passenger were not struck by gunfire and were not injured in the crash, state police said.

Following an investigation, all northbound lanes of traffic reopened about 1 a.m.

