2 killed in shootout inside Back of the Yards residence

A man and a woman were shot and killed during a shootout with another man Friday morning inside a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A 63-year-old man told police he was in an altercation with a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman inside her residence around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 54th Street.

The woman pulled out a handgun and the 63-year-old man did as well. They started exchanging gunfire.

The woman was shot multiple times in the body and once in the head. The 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and thigh. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Neither has been identified yet by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 63-year-old man remained at the scene and was transported to a police district for questioning.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. Area detectives are investigating.