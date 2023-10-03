Shootout leaves 2 wounded in Washington Park

Two people were hospitalized after exchanging gunfire Monday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

An argument between a 36-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man escalated into them exchanging gunfire around 11:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The man was shot in his stomach and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The woman fled the scene after the shooting and was later dropped off at the same hospital. She was listed in good condition but police did not say whether she was shot.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.