Real human skull found for sale at Florida thift store, officials say

A typical trip to the thrift store in Florida turned out to be an unusual one.

A shopper, who turned out to be an anthropologist, was strolling down the Halloween aisle of a North Fort Myers thrift store when the shocking discovery was made, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The shopper recognized the skull to be human and alerted law enforcement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrived at the store and recovered the skull that they too believed to be that of a human.

According to the store owner, the skull was found in a storage unit that was bought some years ago.

The case is not believed to be suspicious.